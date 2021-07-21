Remains of Army soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in Livonia

The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Philip T. Hoogacker, who was killed during the Korean War, will be buried on July 23 in Livonia.

Hoogacker, a Detroit native, was 23 years old.

Officials said he was reported missing in action on July 27, 1950, after his unit was attacked near Anui, South Korea. He was last seen receiving first aid for a minor shrapnel wound. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), historians believe Hoogacker was captured by the Korean People’s Army and forcibly marched to Seoul and then to Pyongyang, where he died as a prisoner of war.

According to DPAA, Hoogacker was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment.

Officials said his remains, as well as other unidentified remains, were interred in the fall of 1954 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, after they were found and returned to the U.S. under Operation Glory. They were disinterred in April 2018 amid Phase 1 of the Korean War Disinterment Project for analysis.

Officials said Hoogacker was accounted for on April 16, 2021, through dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

He will be interred at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia. Officials said his name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name indicating that he is accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

