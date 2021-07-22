Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Roseville police want help locating mother with 3 children she does not have custody of

Father of children has custody, police say

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ruth Ann Amo, Samuel Tenny, 7, Vanessa Tenny, 11, and Bella Tenny, 12.
Ruth Ann Amo, Samuel Tenny, 7, Vanessa Tenny, 11, and Bella Tenny, 12. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich.Police are looking for a mother and her three children who are missing after the mother lost custody and refused to surrender the children to their father, police said.

Ruth Ann Amo, 32, is hiding the children from their father and law enforcement, police said. Detectives from the Roseville Police Department have been unable to locate her or the children.

Police said they have been unable to determine if the children are safe and healthy. Police want the public to help them locate the children and ensure their safety.

Ruth Ann Amo is described by police as being 5′4′' tall and weighs 140 pounds. The children are Samuel Tenny, 7, Vanessa Tenny, 11, and Bella Tenny, 12. They could be in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville police Detective Kurt Latour at 586-447-4509.

