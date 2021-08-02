3 missing Roseville children found safe after mother who lost custody fled state with them

Three Roseville children who went missing with their mother nearly two weeks ago have been found safe and are waiting to be reunited with their father.

On July 22, a Roseville mother, Ruth Amo, 32, fled with her three children Samuel Tenny, 7, Vanessa Tenny, 11, and Bella Tenny, 12, after she lost custody of the kids and refused to surrender them to their father, police said. The children have reportedly been found safe in another state as of Aug. 8, and are waiting to be reunited with their custodial father John Tenny.

Roseville police say the three children are in the custody of child protective services while they await their father’s arrival, and are in “good health and spirits.”

Police say Amo knowingly defied a court order to surrender the children to their father, and fled the state to hide them from authorities.

