Fundraiser set up for 2 victims of Warren condo explosion

WARREN, Mich. – A fundraiser has been established for two people whose home was destroyed when a condo exploded earlier this month in Warren.
According to Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, a caregiver named Tony and his patient Sue, who lived together at the complex, lost everything in the explosion. Family members say the pair even lost their cell phones.
A fundraiser has been established to help residents Tony and Sue to “rebuild their lives and have the basic essentials,” family said. Click here to visit the Gofundme page.
Officials say a registry has also been set up with home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond to help them replenish their lost items. Click here to visit the Bed Bath & Beyond registry.
Earlier this month, one person was killed and several homes were damaged after a double condo suddenly exploded. The man living in the condo that exploded was found dead in the basement of the home by authorities.
Investigators did not say what the cause of the explosion was; however, multiple neighbors said they could smell the odor of natural gas before the explosion.
