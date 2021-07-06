Officials identify man killed in Warren condo explosion

WARREN, Mich. – One man was killed in a condo explosion that happened on Villa Pointe Drive in Warren on Sunday (July 4) night.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Prizgint. He was released on parole on Thursday (July 1) after serving time for aggravated stalking and fleeing police.

Police said the double condo exploded at about 6:12 p.m. Fire crews reported a large debris field, flames and considerable damage to surrounding condos.

“Two condos have been completely obliterated. Unfortunately, there is one deceased male,” said Warren fire Commissioner Wilbert McAdams. “We found the owner in the basement.”

Officials said approximately seven condos were damaged by the fire. Fire crews received aid from Centerline, Detroit Arsenal, Eastpointe, Roseville and Sterling Heights fire departments. The Red Cross was also called to help those displaced by the fire find places to stay.

Officials said it could take months to determine the cause of the explosion. Nearby residents told Local 4 they could smell the odor of natural gas before the explosion.

No firefighters were injured.

