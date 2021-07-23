Is it safe to celebrate weddings this year?

Some wedding industry experts predicted that 2021 could be one of the biggest years for weddings ever.

Many couples were forced to cancel their plans in 2020. Those couples are joining the couples who already planned to marry in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and many are wondering if it’s safe to celebrate weddings. The concerns are rising as the delta variant spreads. Many potential guests are feeling unsure.

“If you are fully vaccinated with a normal immune system it is very unlikely that you are going to get infected and if you are, you are not likely to get very sick in any capacity,” Cleveland Clinic Critical Care Physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said.

Khabbaza said if you are immune-compromised or have another medical condition you should talk to your doctor about the risk of attending events, even if you are vaccinated.

There are several factors all guests should consider before attending a wedding.

How many people will be attending?

Will most guests be vaccinated?

Will unvaccinated guests be wearing masks?

Is the wedding outdoors? Is there space to spread out?

If you decide to attend a wedding, but still have concerns, you should wear a mask. Even if you have been vaccinated.

“Try to ignore any noise or insecurities because you will never regret an extra layer of caution, even if you are one of the few people who are masked,” Khabbaza said.

Experts said it’s really important for couples getting married to communicate clearly with their guests about what COVID precautions will be in place and how many guests you’re expecting.

