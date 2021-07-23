Study says Detroiters concerned about COVID vaccine safety

DETROIT – Coronavirus vaccinations have been rising at a slow pace in recent weeks in Michigan and across the U.S.

That fact holds especially true for Michigan’s most populous city, Detroit.

About 62.9% of Michigan residents aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, July 21. The city of Detroit is lagging behind: About 60% of Detroit residents have not been vaccinated for COVID.

According to research by the University of Michigan, there are many reasons why so many Detroiters have not yet gotten vaccinated, but the primary reason is mistrust in credible sources.

The data also shows that eight out of 10 Detroit residents are concerned about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly as many are unsure of the vaccine’s efficacy.

