Cloudy icon
70º

Local News

Study says Detroiters concerned about COVID vaccine safety

City of Detroit lags behind state vaccination rate

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Tags: Study, University Of Michigan, Detroit, Detroiters, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Vaccine, Vaccination, Research, Mistrust, Local News, Health, Local, News
Study says Detroiters concerned about COVID vaccine safety
Study says Detroiters concerned about COVID vaccine safety

DETROITCoronavirus vaccinations have been rising at a slow pace in recent weeks in Michigan and across the U.S.

That fact holds especially true for Michigan’s most populous city, Detroit.

About 62.9% of Michigan residents aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, July 21. The city of Detroit is lagging behind: About 60% of Detroit residents have not been vaccinated for COVID.

Related: Metro Detroit doctor voices concern about COVID vaccine misinformation

According to research by the University of Michigan, there are many reasons why so many Detroiters have not yet gotten vaccinated, but the primary reason is mistrust in credible sources.

The data also shows that eight out of 10 Detroit residents are concerned about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly as many are unsure of the vaccine’s efficacy.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Related: Michigan nurses urge the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID amid delta threat

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email