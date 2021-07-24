At least 17 COVID-19 cases identified in attendees of Michigan country music festival

The Faster Horses Festival is a three-day country music and camping festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County. At least 17 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in this year’s attendees, including individuals who were at the festival while they were infectious.

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is working with local public health departments on an investigation of cases of COVID-19 associated with the Faster Horses Festival held Friday, July 16 through Monday, July 19.

Those who attended the Faster Horses Festival might have been exposed to the virus.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.

Even those who are vaccinated and develop any of the symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

Testing sites are available across the state, many of them offering free COVID-19 testing.

Click here to find a testing site near you.

