Police identify 3 killed, 2 hurt by carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the three people killed and the two others in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson Brown, 20, of Michigan Center; Kole Sova, 19, of Jackson; and William Mays II, 20, of Jackson; were killed Saturday (July 17) by carbon monoxide exposure inside the festival’s campground.

Deputies said they were called at 1:27 p.m. Saturday about five people who were found unresponsive at the campground, which is near the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway.

When they arrived, authorities said they found five men inside a travel trailer. Deputies performed CPR, but three of the men died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they suspected the men had been exposed to carbon monoxide from a generator. On Monday, Lenawee County officials confirmed the deaths were due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two other men exposed to carbon monoxide have been identified as Rayfield Johnson, 20, of Jackson; and Kurtis Stitt, 20, of Hesperia, Michigan. They are in critical condition, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the carbon monoxide incident is not related to the death of Melissa Donna Havens, 30, of Croswell, Michigan. State police said Havens was found at the festival around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but her cause of death isn’t known. Troopers are searching for a man who was with Havens within 24 hours of her body being found.