PORT AUSTIN, Mich. – A confirmed waterspout touched down in Port Austin.

View photos of the waterspout in the video above.

The waterspout was spotted at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (July 25).

It was reportedly moving at 45 miles per hour. Weather Spotters confirmed it was moving onshore.

The National Weather Service said it had the potential to damage homes and vehicles.

