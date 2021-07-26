Debbie Dingell asks for investigation after death of AK Steel worker who fell from catwalk in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Rep. Debbie Dingell is asking for an investigation into AK Steel after a worker fell from a catwalk and died earlier this month at the company’s plant in Dearborn.

“Companies should be held to the highest standard to guarantee that their employees receive proper protections when working in dangerous environments,” Dingell said.

Khaled Saleh Nasser, 50, of Dearborn, was killed around 3:15 a.m. July 16 when he fell from an elevated catwalk at the plant on Miller Road, according to officials.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the parent company of AK Steel, reported that Nassar was doing maintenance work at the time of the fall, Dingell said.

“His death has drawn serious questions about working conditions at the facility and the need to ensure that these workers are safe,” she said in a letter to James Frederick, the acting assistant secretary of labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Dingell said the Cleveland-Cliffs Dearborn Works facility employed 1,325 people, as of last year. She said Nasser’s death highlights “credible fears and concerns” about safety standards at the facility.

In her letter, Dingell requests a full investigation into workplace safety standards and management policies at the site.

“It is crucial that we take cogent steps to ensure the protection of our workers, and that any subsequent investigation into potential violations is timely and takes immediate action to abate worker safety concerns,” Dingell said.

