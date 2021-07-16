Cloudy icon
AK Steel worker killed in fall from elevated catwalk at Dearborn plant, police say

50-year-old Dearborn man dies, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The AK Steel plant in Dearborn.
The AK Steel plant in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – An AK Steel worker was killed when he fell from an elevated catwalk at the company’s plant in Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn officials said they were called around 3:15 a.m. Friday (July 16) to the AK Steel plant on Miller Road.

When they arrived, police learned an employee had fallen from an elevated catwalk. The 50-year-old Dearborn man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

“This is a difficult time for family, friends and coworkers,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “My heartfelt sympathies are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

No foul play is suspected, but the Wayne County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene, police said.

“With heavy hearts UAW members woke up this morning to learn that one of our members passed away last night due to a fatal accident that occurred in the Cleveland Cliffs Dearborn Works facility in Dearborn, MI,” said UAW vice president Chuck Browning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our UAW Brother and his coworkers during this difficult time.”

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation.

