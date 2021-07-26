Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police looking for 11-year-old boy missing from home

Mario Patton-Moore last seen at 2:20 p.m. on July 25

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Mario Patton-Moore
Mario Patton-Moore (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding an 11-year-old boy who is missing from his Detroit home.

Mario Patton-Moore was last seen at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday (July 25) in the 3200 block of Burlingame Street.

His mother told police she went upstairs for a few minutes and when she came back downstairs she discovered that his shoes were gone and Mario had left.

Mario Patton-MooreDetails
Age11
Height4′9′'
HairLow haircut
ClothesBlack t-shirt, blue shorts, Nike sandals

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

