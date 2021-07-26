Police identify woman found dead in apparent Sterling Heights murder; 1 in custody

Police said a woman was found dead July 24, 2021, at a home on Charlemagne Avenue in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police have identified the woman who was killed this weekend in an apparent murder in Sterling Heights, and a person of interest is in custody.

Sterling Heights officers were called around 3 p.m. Saturday (July 24) to the 43000 block of Charlemagne Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a woman who appeared to have been murdered, according to authorities. She has been identified as Kathleen Hales, 48, of Sterling Heights.

“We found that this (has) clear signs of a homicide scene,” Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, authorities said. Police don’t believe there’s any further threat to the public.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2825.