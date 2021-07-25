Cloudy icon
Police investigate suspected homicide in Sterling Heights

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide in Sterling Heights.

At 3 p.m. Saturday (July 24) officers were dispatched to the 43000 block of Charlemagne Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead in what appears to be a homicide.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until the family has been notified. An autopsy is planned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.

