Search paused for missing Lapeer County grandfather after body found

All searches have been put on pause for a missing Lapeer County man after a body has been found in the area.

Searches have been canceled for missing Joseph Mindelli, 79, after a body has been found, according to family. Mindelli’s daughter posted on Facebook that the family is awaiting DNA results to determine if the body belongs to the missing grandfather.

Update from Mr. Mindelli's daughter, Kristyn. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mindelli family and friends as they await results. Posted by Dryden Twp Fire Dept on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

All searches have been paused as test results are pending.

Mindelli went missing on Monday, July 19 in Lapeer County after never returning home from a morning hike. His family says the grandfather enjoyed hiking along the paths.

A massive search was established shortly after Mindelli went missing, and expanded into three counties.

