Livonia Burger King employee points handgun at customers after disagreement on payment method

Police say Dustin Rocheleau, 24, pointed the handgun at the customers after a disagreement over the method of payment.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Garden City man has been charged after he allegedly pointed a handgun at three customers while working the Burger King drive-through at 29211 West Seven Mile Road in Livonia on April 28.

Police say Dustin Rocheleau, 24, pointed the handgun at the customers after a disagreement over the payment method.

The customers drove away and then contacted Livonia police. Police say Rocheleau was arrested after fleeing the restaurant on foot.

Police found the handgun in his backpack. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing firearm charges related to the incident, police say.

Rocheleau appeared in the 16th District Court of Livonia on July 29 and waived his preliminary exam.

He is scheduled for an Arraignment on Information Aug. 5.

Read more: