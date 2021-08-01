Partly Cloudy icon
Body of 15-year-old boy recovered from canal on Detroit’s east side

Boy entered the water, never resurfaced

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Body of 15-year-old boy recovered from canal on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A desperate search for a missing teenager ended in tragedy Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at a home on Keelson Drive at about 5:20 p.m. They were searching for a 15-year-old boy in the canal after police said he somehow ended up in the water.

A spokesperson with Detroit police said the teen was at the home with people he knew. He was assisting them with yard work. After that, he got into the water but never resurfaced.

Several crews immediately jumped into action in an attempt to save the boy, but it was too late. His body was recovered Saturday evening. Police said he died on the scene.

