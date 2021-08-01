MDOT to hold press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights.

It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

You can watch live coverage of the press conference in the video player above.

The northbound lanes of I-75 in southern Oakland County were closed this weekend for emergency repairs. However, the closure could be extended. Officials will provide an update at the briefing.

Read: Emergency repairs close northbound I-75 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road

Read more: Road Construction updates