MDOT to hold press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights

Briefing to being at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug 1

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights.

It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The northbound lanes of I-75 in southern Oakland County were closed this weekend for emergency repairs. However, the closure could be extended. Officials will provide an update at the briefing.

