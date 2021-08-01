Northbound I-75 to remain closed from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights until Wednesday, Aug. 4 for repairs

The northbound I-75 service drive will remain closed from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Contracting crews will be replacing the northbound I-75 pavement near 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights to repair voids that were discovered on Friday, July 30.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed Friday morning from I-696 to 12 Mile Road for safety during the investigation.

It is expected that the northbound lanes will remain closed until the afternoon hours on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to complete necessary repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The northbound I-75 service drive will remain closed from Lincoln to Gardenia avenues. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 ½ Mile Road.

According to MDOT, the operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.

Ad

The agency added that after an investigation, the southbound lanes were deemed safe to travel and have returned to their current configuration.

Upcoming Press Conference

MDOT is holding a press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights.

It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

You can watch live coverage of the press conference then on ClickOnDetroit.

Live Stream: MDOT holds press briefing concerning emergency road repairs on I-75 at I-696 in Madison Heights

Read: Emergency repairs close northbound I-75 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road

Ad

Read more: Road Construction updates

View the live traffic map here.