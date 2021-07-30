Emergency repairs close northbound I-75 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The northbound lanes of I-75 in southern Oakland County will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews are working to repair a sinkhole on the I-75 Service Drive. Officials are investigating to see if the sinkhole also impacted I-75.
MDOT said the sinkhole was caused by natural water in the ground and it began to form at about 5 a.m. Friday. Officials said a wall between I-75 and the Service Drive was impacted by the sinkhole, so crews took it down.
Authorities said the northbound lanes of I-75 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road will be closed through the weekend, pending on damages.
