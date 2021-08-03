Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit police want help finding missing 53-year-old man

Marvin Mitchell was last heard from on July 17

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Marvin Mitchell
Marvin Mitchell (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 53-year-old Detroit man to come forward.

Marvin Mitchell last spoke to his mother on July 17. She reported to police that she has not been able to contact her son since.

Mitchell also hasn’t been to work, which is unusual for him, according to police.

Marvin MitchellDetails
Age53
Height5′11′'
Weight210 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

