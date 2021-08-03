Police want help finding missing 33-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Police want help locating a missing 33-year-old Detroit man.

Terrell Brooks was last seen at 12 a.m. July 21 in the 3200 block of Clements Street in Detroit.

He was sitting on the porch of his residence, police said. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Terrell Brooks Details Age 33 Height 5′8′' Weight 230 lbs Hair Braided hair with beads on the end, goatee Other notes Wears glasses Tattoos Cross on his left arm

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage