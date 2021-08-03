Mostly Cloudy icon
Police want help finding missing 33-year-old Detroit man

Terrell Brooks last seen on July 21

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Terrell Brooks
Terrell Brooks (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help locating a missing 33-year-old Detroit man.

Terrell Brooks was last seen at 12 a.m. July 21 in the 3200 block of Clements Street in Detroit.

He was sitting on the porch of his residence, police said. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Terrell BrooksDetails
Age33
Height5′8′'
Weight230 lbs
HairBraided hair with beads on the end, goatee
Other notesWears glasses
TattoosCross on his left arm

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

