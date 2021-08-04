Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, FEMA officials to explain flood claims process

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will give residents step-by-step directions on how to apply for flood relief.

This relief is for residents whose property was damaged from the June 25-26 storm.

On July 15, President Joe Biden approved a National Disaster Declaration for that storm, meaning federal funding is available for recovery efforts.

Duggan and FEMA officials will explain what residents should do to if they have received a denial letter from FEMA. That doesn’t necessarily signal ineligibility for assistance, they said.

FEMA will also detail their efforts in Detroit, including the opening of two disaster recovery centers.

The walkthrough will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 4) at Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

Click on the links below to watch it live.