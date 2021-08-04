Clear icon
79º

Local News

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, FEMA officials to explain flood claims process

Live stream scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Mike Duggan, Detroit Mayor, FEMA, Flood Relief, Flooding, Metro Detroit Flooding, Storm Damage, Relief
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will give residents step-by-step directions on how to apply for flood relief.

This relief is for residents whose property was damaged from the June 25-26 storm.

On July 15, President Joe Biden approved a National Disaster Declaration for that storm, meaning federal funding is available for recovery efforts.

Duggan and FEMA officials will explain what residents should do to if they have received a denial letter from FEMA. That doesn’t necessarily signal ineligibility for assistance, they said.

FEMA will also detail their efforts in Detroit, including the opening of two disaster recovery centers.

The walkthrough will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 4) at Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

Click on the links below to watch it live.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email