Data reveals that almost all new COVID infections are caused by delta variant -- What to know

According to the CDC, the delta variant accounts for more than 93% of new cases reported during the last two weeks of July. In parts of the Midwest that number is even higher, at more than 98%. At the end of May the delta variant only caused about 3% of new COVID infections.