Auto industry faces major shift as President Biden makes push for more electric vehicles

WASHINGTON – A major shift is happening in an auto industry that has been fighting higher fuel efficiency standards and electrification for years.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden stood with executives of the Big Three automobile manufacturers at a Washington D.C. event. They all agreed to work under the Paris Climate Accords.

Read: Here are the details on the all-new car show that’s rolling into Detroit this week

Biden also issued an Executive Order calling on automakers to make electric vehicles 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030. It’s not a mandage, but it does set a high bar that the Big Three think they can manage.

The target includes zero-emission vehicles powered by fuel cells and batteries as well as plug-in hybrid models with internal combustion engines.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More automotive news

Workers at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities required to wear mask regardless of health status, UAW says

Autoworkers at all plants and offices at the Big 3 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of health status, the UAW confirmed on Tuesday.

The new mask policy starts Wednesday, Aug. 4, for all Ford, General Motors and Stellantis personnel at all plants, offices and warehouses. The mask requirement is in response to the revised CDC guidance on masks released last week, recommending masks in places were COVID-19 spread was high.

Click here to read more.