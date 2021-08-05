Family, friends march for justice in honor of 18-year-old killed while riding bicycle in Detroit

DETROIT – Tikiya Allen, 18, was killed while riding her bicycle in Detroit when she was caught in the crossfire of someone else’s feud, police say.

Allen was riding her bicycle on Pingree Street between Linwood and 14th streets when she was killed. Her family said she had a goal of becoming a doctor.

“Not good. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” her mother, Kai Cooks, said.

Cooks said the last couple of weeks have been unbearable for her.

“You’re telling me you just can’t ride a bike at a friend’s house? It’s not fair. It’s just not fair,” she said. “Somebody knows something.”

On Thursday (Aug. 5) family and friends held a march down Woodward Avenue in Detroit to honor Allen and get justice for her murder.

Marcia Kellam said she was close with Allen. She helped organize the march.

“She didn’t deserve this. She was intelligent, very bright, very smart young lady. Had a whole life ahead of her,” Kellam said.

