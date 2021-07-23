Suspects sought after 18-year-old woman killed while riding bicycle in Detroit

Detroit police asks for public to help identify shooter of 18-year-old woman

DETROIT – An 18-year-old woman was killed while riding her bicycle in Detroit when she was caught in the crossfire of someone else’s feud, police say.

Detroit’s interim police chief James White spoke about the investigation on Friday. He made a plea for the public’s help in getting justice for the young woman.

Tikiya Allen was shot and killed Wednesday while riding her bicycle on Detroit’s west side.

“They’re all tragic. They’re all sad. But this one is just so senseless,” White said.

Allen was riding her bicycle on Pingree Street between Linwood and 14th streets when she was killed.

“We know this beautiful young lady was enjoying the summer on her bicycle and unfortunately killed,” White said.

Police said Allen was not the intended target.

“Appears she was caught in the crossfire of someone who made a horrible decision to use a weapon,” White said.

A 20-year-old man who was sitting in a vehicle was also shot. He is expected to survive. Police are looking for a red Ford Taurus. The vehicle has distinctive rims and unique paint.

“We are looking for three to four suspects that were seen driving a distinctive Ford Taurus. That vehicle didn’t come with that paint on it, painted a bright red,” White said.

Allen was a cheerleader for the East Side Cowboys and a nursing student at Oakland University. Police are asking the public’s help identifying the men inside the Taurus.

Click here to view the fundraiser for the family.

