Detroit police search for suspects in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police have released video of a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on July 21 in the 2500 block of Pingree Street near Linwood Street, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police said a red Ford Taurus drove by and someone inside fired shots.

Authorities said two people were shot -- the 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries. The male victim was listed in temp serious condition.

Police believe there were three or four people inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information can give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

