Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicks off in Detroit

DETROIT – The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday (Aug. 5).

The event is a free, outdoor, city-wide event hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership to showcase new vehicles from Detroit-area dealers.

It takes place throughout six Downtown Detroit parks including Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.

When is it?

Thursday (Aug. 5) from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Friday (Aug. 6) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday (Aug. 7) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 8) from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here to view the full schedule.

The event includes a free performance by Lucky Daye at Beacon Park on Friday (Aug. 6).

There will also be a free live orchestral performance from the Michigan Philharmonic on Friday (Aug. 6) at Campus Martius. A family movie night showing Cars 2 on the lawn at Campus Martius is set for after the Michigan Philharmonic play.

There is a ticketed charity gala featuring a performance by Sheryl Crow on Saturday (Aug. 7). The money raised will benefit nine Detroit-area children’s charities.

A free silent disco is scheduled for Beacon Park on Saturday (Aug. 7). There will also be food trucks and beverage tents.

