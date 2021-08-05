Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicks off in Detroit

DETROIT – The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday (Aug. 5).
The event is a free, outdoor, city-wide event hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership to showcase new vehicles from Detroit-area dealers.
It takes place throughout six Downtown Detroit parks including Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.
When is it?
- Thursday (Aug. 5) from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Friday (Aug. 6) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Saturday (Aug. 7) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Sunday (Aug. 8) from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The event includes a free performance by Lucky Daye at Beacon Park on Friday (Aug. 6).
There will also be a free live orchestral performance from the Michigan Philharmonic on Friday (Aug. 6) at Campus Martius. A family movie night showing Cars 2 on the lawn at Campus Martius is set for after the Michigan Philharmonic play.
There is a ticketed charity gala featuring a performance by Sheryl Crow on Saturday (Aug. 7). The money raised will benefit nine Detroit-area children’s charities.
A free silent disco is scheduled for Beacon Park on Saturday (Aug. 7). There will also be food trucks and beverage tents.
