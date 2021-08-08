Metro Detroit weather: A Week of Heat, Humidity and Storms

DETROIT – What a steam bath it was today. And believe it or not, it’s actually going to get worse.

We’ll have a warm, muggy Sunday night ahead, but at least we won’t get rocked out of bed by late night thunderstorms like we did this morning. Muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) will be very uncomfortable for those without air conditioning. South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:43 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Monday will start off mostly sunny, but we’ll become partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up. Not everybody will get one, but we’re all at risk. Steamy highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The Monday afternoon / evening storms will move out, but of greater concern is a batch of storms coming in late Monday night -- these storms could be strong-to-severe. Make sure you have your weather radio set before you go to bed Monday night, just in case. Muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Early morning storms move out Tuesday, then there’s another chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon -- those could be strong-to-severe, too. Steamy highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday night, but most of us should have a relatively quiet night. Muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Wednesday, with more thunderstorms possible. Steamy highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Wednesday night, with a stray shower of thunderstorm possible. Muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Thursday, highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius), and a scattered thunderstorm is possible…most likely in the afternoon.

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later at night. Muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

A cold front finally crosses the area Friday morning…taking any lingering showers and thunderstorms with it and dropping our humidity during the afternoon. You’ll really notice the difference by Friday night! Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with much more comfortable lows in the upper 50s to low 60s (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

The Nicest Weekend of the Summer?

The drier air moving in behind Friday’s cold front will be accompanied by a sprawling area of high pressure. That’s a pretty good indicator that we’ll have lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and normal summer temperatures. I can’t personally remember the weather we’ve had every single weekend, but I think next weekend could be the nicest one of the summer -- start making your plans! Highs both days should be not too far from 80 degrees (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Heat Wave Tips

But until that Friday cold front, we’ll remain mired in a very uncomfortable tropical air mass -- the heat index each afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s (32 to 34 degrees Celsius). I have posted a special article on ClickOnDetroit.com with some tips to help keep you cool, including one tip that’ll really surprise you…because it really surprised me! Here’s the link to the article so you don’t have to search for it: Tips to help you keep cool during Metro Detroit heat wave.

