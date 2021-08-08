Redford Township police seek missing 26-year-old man

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for Diontae Williams, a 26-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon.
According to the Redford Township Police Department, Williams was reported missing from a group home just before 1:30 p.m. He was last seen near the intersection of Beech Daly and Ross Drive.
|Diontae Williams
|Details
|Age
|26 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 5 inches
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Clothes
|Last seen wearing a gray Detroit Tigers hooded sweatshirt
Anyone who has seen Diontae Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2553.
