Fully vaccinated Americans can enter Canada starting Monday

DETROIT – If you have loved ones in Canada or just wanted to visit our neighbors to the north which is technically south of us while in Detroit the wait is over, but it comes with strings attached.

“I am very excited,” said Zeina Yahfoufi, an American traveling to Canada.

This is the moment Yahfoufi has been thinking about for nearly a year and a half.

“I have a niece and nephew there, haven’t been able to see them, I’m already emotional,” said Yahfoufi.

Like so many Americans with loved ones in Canada the border closure has been especially difficult given the proximity to our neighbors on the other side of the Detroit river.

“It’s just very frustrating we’re only ten minutes. I feel like this should have happened a long time ago,” said Yahfoufi.

US citizens and legal permanent residents will have to show more then their passport to enter Canada.

They must prove they’re fully vaccinated, show documentation of a negative test result within three days before crossing and register on the ArriveCAN app.

Lacking proper documentation at the Canadian border will have you in the same boat as Shy Khan, an American denied entry into Canada.

What asked what it was like at the border, Khan responded, “It was super quick, couldn’t tell you.”

He had a negative COVID test Thursday which did not fall within the three-day span required by the Canadian government.

While pulling up to border Khan was told there was something wrong with his documents and told to return.

He plans to visit loved ones in Windsor once he gets another COVID test.

Meanwhile, Americans and legal permanent residents returning to the US from Canada are not required to show proof they’re vaccinated or have a negative test.

“They’re taking precautions which is very understandable, I’m all for it you know,” said Khan.

Closure for Canadians entering the US for non-essential travel remains in place until Aug. 21.

