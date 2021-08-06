Canada to allow fully vaccinated US residents to cross border Monday

DETROIT – Non-essential travel to Canada will reopen Monday under strict new conditions.

American residents will have to show a negative COVID test at least 72 hours before travel and have proof they are fully vaccinated.

All of it has to be loaded onto a profile on the ArriveCAN app or website, which askes for those details along with how long the stay is and their quarantine plan, should they be exposed across the border.

At the border, travelers will still be subject to screening.

Canadian officials said the added measures could cause some delays.

Guidelines are changing for children too. Any child who is too young to get vaccinated is allowed to cross over with fully vaccinated parents without quarantining, but they will have to follow health guidelines. Any child over the age of 12 who is unvaccinated can cross, but will need to quarantine for up to 10 days.

The return trip into the United States is easier.

“The temporary restriction on non-essential travel at U.S. land border ports of entry, remains in effect and unchanged. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are classified as essential travel and must have appropriate travel documents when entering the U.S., as they always have.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Those who travel to Canada with a private boat are still subject to the same rules as those who travel by automobile. Airports will continue to operate the way they have been during the pandemic.

