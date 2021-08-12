Partly Cloudy icon
Dozens of videos, photos show flooded roads under a foot of water in Dearborn Heights

Several roads flooded after heavy rainfall

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Images of the flooded streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021.
Images of the flooded streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Several streets in Dearborn Heights are under at least a foot of water after another round of heavy rainfall brought flooding to Metro Detroit.

Hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroiters are without power Thursday morning, and many more are dealing with floods inside and outside their homes.

One city hit hard by flooding once again was Dearborn Heights. Below, you can see dozens of videos and pictures from the 2x4 block area from Parker Street to Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street to Colgate Street.

Videos

Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding
Dearborn Heights flooding

Pictures

Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
A large tree limb that fell in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

