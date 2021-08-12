LIVE STREAM: US Census to release first local level data from 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference to discuss the release of the first local level results from the 2020 Census.
States use these data on race, Hispanic origin, and the voting-age population to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts.
The news conference will provide initial analysis of the first local level results from the 2020 Census on population change, race, ethnicity, the age 18 and over population, and housing occupancy status.
More: New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America