Partly Cloudy icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

LIVE STREAM: US Census to release first local level data from 2020 Census

First batch of 2020 Census data to be released

Ken Haddad

Tags: Census, 2020 Census, US Census Bureau, National, Live Stream, Live Event, Census Data
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference to discuss the release of the first local level results from the 2020 Census.

States use these data on race, Hispanic origin, and the voting-age population to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts.

The news conference will provide initial analysis of the first local level results from the 2020 Census on population change, race, ethnicity, the age 18 and over population, and housing occupancy status.

More: New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Watch live at 1 p.m. in the video player below:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters.

email

twitter

instagram