Metro Detroit group sparks national beekeeping movement

Blight replaced with flowers for local polinators

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit nonprofit is sparking a national movement that’s a win-win. The group is getting people interested in beekeeping and making neighborhoods more beautiful in the process.

The Brightmoor community on Detroit’s west side is just one neighborhood that has been growing green spaces when dilapidated houses are demolished. Urban beekeepers have reclaimed the spaces with beauty, bees and butterflies by planting flowers.

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

