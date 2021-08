A man wanted for questioning in connection with a December 2020 shooting in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened in December 2020 near Metro Parkway and Dequindre Road in Sterling Heights.

The man is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-446-2866 or email tStOnge@Sterling-Heights.net.