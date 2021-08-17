Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 17, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Live Stream, Watch Live
Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 17, 2021
Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 17, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Biden administration expected to recommend all Americans receive COVID vaccine booster shot

U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after they get their second dose of the vaccine, to ensure longer-lasting protection as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter