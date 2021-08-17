Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 17, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Biden administration expected to recommend all Americans receive COVID vaccine booster shot

U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after they get their second dose of the vaccine, to ensure longer-lasting protection as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.