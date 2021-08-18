Partly Cloudy icon
Meet K9 Ares and his handler before they head out onto the streets of Detroit

Dogs spend 8 to 9 years on the force before retiring

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit police welcome new K9 officer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is finishing training for one of the newest, and youngest members of the force.

K9 Ares is a German Shepard from the Czech Republic and was brought to Detroit in April. On Wednesday Ares had one of his final tests before he heads onto the streets.

Ares’ handler, Officer Steven Brandon, isn’t new to the department. He has been a patrol officer on Detroit’s east side for three years.

Ares has been trained on things from tracking, to narcotics to explosives and obedience. He will serve as a patrol and narcotics dog.

Brandon said the most rewarding part is finding those who want to be found.

“It’s really gratifying knowing that we can take a child missing, or someone, we find them and we can bring them back home,” Brandon said.

A police dog can usually work for about eight or nine years on the force until they need to retire.

