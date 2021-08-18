Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 18, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

What you need to know after health officials recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans

U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

