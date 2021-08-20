Black Menswear to host Detroit flash mob this weekend aimed at sharing positive stories

DETROIT – A national organization is trying to change the narrative of young Black men across the country.

They showcase men dressed in suits, to shed light on the positive stories of young Black men everywhere. They hold events across the nation, and are holding one in Detroit.

“Black Menswear is an organization that we started to change the narrative of Black men, changing the narrative of our culture in our community,” NeAndre Broussard, with Black Menswear, said.

Broussard has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and is using his platform to shed light.

“We use the imagery of suits as a way to inject more positive imagery of Black men into our communities. Really looking at the forward moving and success and those kind of things that’s really synonymous with the suit. We wanted to really use a platform to inject positivity to gather and bring guys together and network and really try and build that comradery on a national level,” Broussard said.

Ad

Broussard started the “flash mob” photo. They gather young Black men in various cities across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. They network and take a photo of the young men wearing suits.

The photos went viral on social media.

On Aug. 21, young, educated and talented Black men will gather in Detroit.

“Even though it’s not showcasing enough of Black male positivity, we’re bringing it to you in all of these different cities, with all these different guys that are living in different parts of the world,” Broussard said.

The organization is inviting the city to come out and show out on Aug. 21.

Click here for more information.

Read: More local news coverage