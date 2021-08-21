Clear icon
Local News

School mask debate gets heated in Macomb County

Parents debate whether to mandate masks in schools

Paula Tutman, Reporter

ROMEO, Mich. – Parents organizing in the Romeo School District in Macomb County said they are putting pressure on decision makers to mandate masks in schools.

The conversation gets heated when parents who don’t want a mask mandate show up.

One side are parents who want their county school administration -- Macomb Intermediate School District -- and the Macomb County Health Department to mandate masks in schools instead of allowing individual district decide.

On the other side are parents who said masks should remain a matter of parental choice.

In absence of state mandate, Michigan schools battle over masks at local level

Michigan is allowing individual school districts and county health departments to make their own policies.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services all have data that show that children wearing masks at school will slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Aug. 19, about 60 school districts across the state have implemented mask mandates.

