Experts say parents should start preparing children for return to in-person learning

DETROIT – After more than a year of virtual learning, some students are heading back to the classroom. Experts say that transition won’t be easy for all children.

Experts say if your child is returning to face-to-face learning this fall, it’s important to start preparing them as soon as possible. Some children are feeling nervous about heading back into a classroom.

Read: Michigan health department recommends universal masking in schools for beginning of 2021-22 school year

“I think schools have really learned a lot about how to calm kids’ anxieties and their worries and how to help keep them safe. But again, be prepared. These kids have not been around other kids. It’s almost like when a new child goes to daycare for the first time,” Cleveland Clinic Children’s Psychologist Dr. Vanessa Jensen said.

Ad

Jensen said it’s normal to be nervous, but reassure your child there are other kids that are going through the same changes. She encourages parents to set up a playdate or take their children back-to-school shopping with them.

If younger children have questions about wearing masks or vaccines, Jensen said to keep your explanations simple and to the point. Jensen said it’s important for parents not to minimize their child’s concerns.

Read: More back to school coverage