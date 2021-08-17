Cloudy icon
Back to school: Teachers share expectations for COVID school year ahead

Metro Detroit teachers answer questions about returning to classroom amid pandemic

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Back to school: Teachers share expectations for COVID school year ahead

With most students and educators returning to in-person learning this fall amid the ongoing pandemic, several questions still remain about how things will operate in the classroom.

No school will look the exact same this academic year. For instance, some Michigan school districts are requiring face masks and some are not -- leaving many to wonder how teachers will handle both scenarios.

Other questions still linger over issues like bullying and learning gaps amid the pandemic.

Local 4′s Nick Monacelli sat down with a group of Metro Detroit teachers to learn more about their expectations for the upcoming school year, and how they plan to handle certain situations.

