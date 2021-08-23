In-person classes begin at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield

DETROIT – In-person classes are back in session and for students on the campus of Lawrence Technological University such as Jackie Johnson it’s too good to be true.

“We haven’t had classes for like two years so it was kind of weird. It’s cool to be back in town,” said Johnson.

He’s just one of many who spent the last two semesters learning in front of a computer screen.

“It’s definitely different from last past few years we’ve had. We were all booted up in our dorms, just meeting our professors via zoom. Now we can be in person, have that real college experience, so it’s a blessing to be back here on campus,” said student, Spencer Laquinto.

One thing you’ll notice time around is that students on the inside will be fully masked up.

“With the vaccine and masks, we feel totally safe,” said Student, Ivon Thomas.

Meanwhile, students on the outside and the athletic Blue Devils like, Kaelon Green, will be able to resume their normal activity outdoors on the football and soccer fields.

“We tried to play a season which was really a big struggle for a lot of teams and we only got through two games because COVID was shutting down everything we had to do. Luckily for us, they had a requirement for most of our athletes on campus to get vaccinated. So that helped us to not have to wear masks,” said Green.

The hope is that classes stay in session in person, but with COVID numbers rising, we’ll just have to see what happens as time goes on.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 933,394 as of Monday, including 20,123 deaths, state officials report.

