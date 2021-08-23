Police: Driver fatally hits man standing in middle of I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating Monday morning after a driver fatally struck a man standing in the middle of I-96 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say at about 2:35 a.m., the driver of a Mercury Mariner was traveling eastbound on I-96 in the Express lanes near Evergreen Road when they saw a man standing in the center lane. The driver, who was also in the center lane, reportedly told police that they saw the man and attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid hitting him.

Police found the man dead on the freeway’s shoulder, near the vehicle in question. Officials say he has been identified as a 26-year-old white man, and authorities are attempting to locate his family.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this incident, police said. The driver appears to be cooperating with police.

Eastbound I-96 Express lanes were closed at Outer Drive on Monday morning amid an investigation, but have since reopened to traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation.

