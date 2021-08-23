Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 23, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Tracking potential for storms over the next few days -- Full forecast next

“We have a very similar weather pattern today as we did over the weekend, even though we had a cool front move through Sunday, bringing a few rain and thundershowers to Metro Detroit. So we can expect more of that pesky patchy fog this morning, and the low clouds may stick around for a while as you head out into temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.” -- Brandon Roux