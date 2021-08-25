Henry Ford Medical Clinic in Grosse Pointe Farms to be closed Wednesday due to fire

Crew extinguished a fire on the Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic's rooftop patio on Aug. 24, 2021.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic in Grosse Pointe Farms will be closed Wednesday after a fire on the building’s rooftop patio.

Services at Henry Ford Medical Center-Cottage will not be impacted by the closure.

According to Henry Ford Health System, no one was injured in the fire, but all three floors of the building sustained smoke and water damages. Hospital officials are working with authorities to establish when the clinic can reopen safely.

All of Wednesday’s patient appointments are being rescheduled to other Henry Ford locations.

