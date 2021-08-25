Mostly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Henry Ford Medical Clinic in Grosse Pointe Farms to be closed Wednesday due to fire

Appointments rescheduled to other Henry Ford hospitals

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Grosse Pointe Farms, Henry Ford, Closure, Fire, Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Kercheval Avenue, Henry Ford Health System, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Health
Crew extinguished a fire on the Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic's rooftop patio on Aug. 24, 2021.
Crew extinguished a fire on the Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic's rooftop patio on Aug. 24, 2021. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The Henry Ford Medical Center-Pierson Clinic in Grosse Pointe Farms will be closed Wednesday after a fire on the building’s rooftop patio.

Services at Henry Ford Medical Center-Cottage will not be impacted by the closure.

According to Henry Ford Health System, no one was injured in the fire, but all three floors of the building sustained smoke and water damages. Hospital officials are working with authorities to establish when the clinic can reopen safely.

All of Wednesday’s patient appointments are being rescheduled to other Henry Ford locations.

More: Wayne County news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email