Whitmer requests disaster declaration for Oakland, Macomb counties due to June storms

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested a presidential disaster declaration for Oakland and Macomb counties due to flooding and damage from severe storms in June.

President Joe Biden granted Whitmer’s request for Wayne and Washtenaw counties last month, but now she is asking him to add Oakland and Macomb counties to the disaster declaration.

“As we continue to assess the widespread impact these storms had on our communities, we are working with our local and federal partners to ensure that all resources are available to help our residents as they recover,” Whitmer said. “A presidential declaration for these additional counties will unlock even greater resources to help residents who suffered loss of personal property and untold damage to their homes.”

Ad

From June 25-26, severe weather caused widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure and private property across Metro Detroit.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County on June 26. Huron and Ionia counties were added to the state declaration July 8 due to tornado damage. Washtenaw County was added July 8 due to flooding.

The state of emergency declaration allowed all state resources to be used in the recovery efforts within those counties.

Whitmer sent a letter to Biden on July 13 asking for an emergency disaster to be declared for the state of Michigan. Two days later, Biden issued a disaster declaration allowing individual assistance for Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

This request for Oakland and Macomb counties comes after a damage assessment with federal and local officials. If these counties are added to the federal declaration, the owners of homes within Oakland and Macomb counties that were damaged by flooding could apply for assistance, including grants for temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans.

Ad

Whitmer has also requested federal assistance for Detroit and Ionia, Washtenaw and Wayne counties for costs associated with damage to public facilities.